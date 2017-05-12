11 Texts To Make Things Between You and Your Ex Awkward

Google Is Using Its Absurdly Advanced AI To Turn You Into An Emoji

Senior Contributor
05.12.17

Google/UPROXX

The emoji is, like it or not, part of our visual vernacular — to the point where Sony is making a movie starring the infuriating little icons. And Google, hoping to get you to use their chat app, has brought enormous technological prowess to the task of turning your face into a set of stickers.

The process itself is simple. Download Google Allo, follow Google’s handy instructions, and within a minute there will be a full suite of personalized emoji for you to share with the two or three friends who use Allo. The results? Here’s the hideous visage of yours truly compared to the new icons.

Google/Uproxx

OK, so it’s hardly a Michaelangelo, but believe it or not, something this goofy takes a truly insane amount of work. The function is essentially Google testing out its artificial intelligence’s skill at reading what it calls the context of an image. Instead of translating the image pixel for pixel or teaching the computer the millions of different ways an image can be different, Google used its neural networks and artists to teach its system to learn what people look like, at least in an abstract sense, on the fly. In other words, enormous mathematical genius and computing power has been summoned to turn your face into an artist’s rendering of a zombie. The future is amazing.

(Via Google Research Blog)

Around The Web

TAGSemojiGOOGLE

Innovative Minds

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 2 days ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 1 week ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 1 week ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP