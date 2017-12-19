Amazon

Holiday shopping can be tough but if you happen to know someone who loves watching movies or TV (and really, who doesn’t?) this gift guide might just save you a ton of stress this year (while also giving you a few thoughts on how you can gift yourself, too). And forget about browsing aisles and fighting for parking spots, you can find all of these entertainment-themed gifts on Amazon.com.

Fire TV Stick And Echo Dot

When you buy the Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot bundle (and pair the two devices) you have the option to control cool stuff with just your voice. Want to change the temperature in the room? Forget getting out from under the toasty covers to walk over to the thermostat, you can do it from the comfort of the couch instead. A quick, “Alexa, fast forward 45 seconds” can let you skip opening credits and jump straight into the action. Together, the Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick lessens the grueling up and down, back and forth, “forgot-to-do-one-thing” roadblocks to a perfectly relaxing evening.

A Collapsible Popcorn Maker

Look, we don’t pretend to know the sorcery involved that makes this buttery, salty concoction essential to a successful movie-watching experience, we just know you need something to do with your hands and a full belly to get through literal days of TV watching so why not try this collapsible popcorn maker? It comes in a sleek design that conveniently adjusts to your level of hangry and you can just pop it into the microwave when you need a refill.