How To Earn Free Delta Miles Using Lyft

Shutterstock

Lyft just delivered its latest crushing blow to Uber, in a year that’s already seen the ride sharing platform leaving its competition in the dust. On the heels of teaming up with Google to build autonomous cars, on Wednesday Lyft announced a new partnership with Delta to help users earn free SkyMiles. Starting this week, consumers are now given the option to link their SkyMiles and Lyft accounts to earn one SkyMile for every $1 spent with Lyft (taxes, fees, tolls, and tip not included) — and for a limited time, three miles for every dollar spent on qualifying rides to the airport.

In a statement, Sandeep Dube, Delta’s Vice President 0f Customer Engagement and Loyalty, said: “We’re thinking about our customers’ whole travel experience and it’s important that Delta customers are taken care of not just in the air, but on the ground. We want Delta customers to choose the brands that they love throughout their journey, and be rewarded for it because they are SkyMiles members. That’s why we’re excited we’ve found a good fit with Lyft.”

This is not Delta’s first partnership of this kind. In November of 2016, the airline teamed with Airbnb to offer SkyMiles members the ability to earn free miles as either a host or as a guest with the hospitality platform.

