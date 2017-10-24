Getty Image

The iPhone 8 is out in the wild, now tech-heads and phone enthusiasts are looking at the iPhone X as the next must-have device for the holiday season. Unlike the iPhone 8, which had short lines and underwhelming interest, the iPhone X might illicit the demand of previous iPhone iterations. In other words, getting your hands on one is going to be tough.

The mad dash for preorders open on October 27th, but Cnet is reporting that Apple is throwing their fevered base a bone by allowing Apple Upgrade Program members fill out their loan paperwork early. Basically, this will allow prudent Apple fans to save precious seconds when preorders open at 12:01 am, October 27th.

If you plan on being up that evening, it’s best to get this out of the way now.

As a reminder, here’s how you can get started on your preorder for the iPhone X: