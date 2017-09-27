Want Supersized 280-Character Tweets? Here’s How To Do It

09.27.17 1 hour ago 3 Comments

Twitter is experimenting with longer tweets, which is, well, about the last feature most of its users wanted. But it seems inevitable, so you might as well get on board. And if you’re sick of waiting for Twitter to upgrade you, you can rush the process.

Basically, you’re going to mess with Twitter just a little bit by downloading a few programs. Start by downloading and installing Tampermonkey. Tampermonkey might sound menacing, but it’s really just a browser customization tool that lets you install userscripts, little programs that let you add or remove certain features to certain websites. In this case, you’re going to add a script to Tampermonkey that tricks Twitter into thinking you’re one of its Chosen Few. Just go to this Github repository, hit the button that says “Raw”, and it’ll prompt you to install the script.

Once that’s done, go to Twitter and type away. You’ll still see the 140 character limit in the window, and your character counter is busted, but you’ll be able, finally, to see if that meme about Mambo No. 5 is correct:

It’s actually 279 characters, for the record. We feel robbed. Make it up to us by figuring out something genuinely constructive to do with this.

(via The Verge)

