iMessages Can Be Disabled For Good With A Ridiculously Simple Attack

12.30.16 40 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

Imagine, for a moment, that you couldn’t text. Granted, freedom from autocorrect would be glorious for a few brief moments, but you’d probably lose all your friends in short order. So it’s not great news that a hacker, thankfully a good guy, has figured out how to shut down iMessages for good. And worse, any idiot can do it.

The hack exploits virtual business cards, vCards in tech parlance. Most vCards are pretty simple; you text them to somebody, they click on them, and it adds contact information and other data to your phone. They’re usually about 200 to 300 lines of code. What vincedes3 did as an experiment was create one with over 14,000 lines of code. Once you open it, iMessages is overwhelmed and crashes. So reboot, right? Nope: iMessages tries to open the last text you received on boot.

The good news is that vincedes3 is a nice person who created a temporary fix if you get pranked: Just click here and it’ll shut down the code. You can also get a friend to help you if that link doesn’t work, and presumably Apple is working on a fix. You probably shouldn’t be opening vCards anyway, as opening anything that executes code on your device is just begging for trouble, but now you have an even better reason to ask your friend to just text you his office phone.

(via Gizmodo)

TAGSAPPLEApple iPhone

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 1 day ago 4 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 7 days ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP