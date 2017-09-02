Getty Image

The recent hack of Selena Gomez’s Instagram account seems to only be the beginning of what could be a larger problem. According to several reports, the Gomez hack and several other “high profile” accounts are the result of a bug within Instagram that allowed access to some email addresses and phone numbers. In a statement, Instagram confirmed the bug and their fix for it, assuring users that no passwords were revealed:

We quickly fixed the bug, and have been working with law enforcement on the matter. Although we cannot determine which specific accounts may have been impacted, we believe it was a low percentage of Instagram accounts. Out of an abundance of caution, we encourage you to be vigilant about the security of your account, and exercise caution if you observe any suspicious activity such as unrecognized incoming calls, texts, or emails. Additionally, we’re encouraging you to report any unusual activity through our reporting tools. You can access those tools by tapping the “…” menu from your profile, selecting “Report a Problem” and then “Spam or Abuse.”

According to The Daily Beast, the bug may have been fixed but it exposed several users private information and led to it being sold on the Darknet, with hackers launching a site with a searchable database of information for $10 a search. A person behind the search engine, dubbed Doxagram, provided The Daily Beast with a list of 1,000 alleged Instagram accounts and claimed that the total was somewhere near 6 million: