This iPhone 8 Leak Is An Unprecedented Look At Apple’s Newest Device

Speculation is building around the iPhone 8, Apple’s bid to be a full-on sea change from the original iPhone. The question now is just how different it will be. Well, we may have just gotten an answer…at least if a historically solid leaker is right.

OnLeaks, which is generally fairly on-point, claims to have obtained the factory CAD files of the iPhone 8 and has posted a full render of it:

The renders are interesting (to say the least) for several major reasons. The first is that the “wrap-around” screen Apple wanted is apparently not quite there yet. It doesn’t quite touch the edges of the phone, but it does extend down around the bottom. Also curious is the fingerprint sensor, which is either under the screen or gone altogether.