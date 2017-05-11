This iPhone 8 Leak Is An Unprecedented Look At Apple’s Newest Device

Speculation is building around the iPhone 8, Apple’s bid to be a full-on sea change from the original iPhone. The question now is just how different it will be. Well, we may have just gotten an answer…at least if a historically solid leaker is right.
OnLeaks, which is generally fairly on-point, claims to have obtained the factory CAD files of the iPhone 8 and has posted a full render of it:
The renders are interesting (to say the least) for several major reasons. The first is that the “wrap-around” screen Apple wanted is apparently not quite there yet. It doesn’t quite touch the edges of the phone, but it does extend down around the bottom. Also curious is the fingerprint sensor, which is either under the screen or gone altogether.
I’m so tired of the no-edge screen trend. I got an S7 Edge caught I bought the hype, but it’s just annoying when you are holding your phone normal and it’s selecting stuff you don’t mean to press. A case helps, and also defeats the purpose to some degree.
Agree. I had the edge and the meat of my palm kept hitting shit