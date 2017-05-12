Leak after leak has shown the iPhone 8 is going to be one slick piece of technology. It sort of has to be, as Apple’s flagship phone and a celebration of the iPhone’s tenth anniversary. But the question for many is just how much it’s going to cost, and unsurprisingly, the rumor mill is claiming you’ll need to open your wallet up wide.
iPhones are never cheap, of course. The iPhone 7 starts at $650 and the iPhone 7 Plus at $750. Business Insider obtained an internal memo from Goldman Sachs about the iPhone 8 with an eye-popping price estimate, however, of $1000 for the base model. Yes, four figures. Apparently, this is due in part to the OLED screen Apple’s using and the dual camera on the back that will allow Apple to pursue the augmented reality plans it’s been subtly talking up. In other words, Apple’s hoping that the phone’s new features will be worth a fairly substantial price bump.
There’s no question that Apple will sell millions of the iPhone 8. Even in an “off-year,” creatively speaking, the iPhone sells by the shipping container. The real question will be whether Apple can deliver on the building hype around the iPhone. So far, we’ve only seen the shell of Apple’s tenth-anniversary device. Whether it’s worth a thousand dollars will be up to what we see in its heart.
(Via BGR)
It’ll be below $1,000. One G for a phone is too much sticker shock for enough movement. $950-975 will be the retail.
If I can start my day going to work and get home from work without having to charge the phone midday through its entire two-year life cycle I’ll consider it worth paying to stay in the Apple ecosystem. But it fails on battery life I may be switching our family to Samsung and just praying they don’t explode.
I used Samsung for a while before switching to iPhone and those Samsung batteries were always garbage. I usually had to charge up by lunchtime.
It will be MAGICAL though. It will add something other phones have had for years that they claim they claim to invent, get 1mm thinner and have no battery life improvement. Totally worth it.