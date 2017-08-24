The iPhone 8’s Price Has Been Revealed, And It’s Going To Cost You

Shutterstock

It looks like Apple is finally ready to debut the iPhone 8 next month. And amid all the rumors about features and designs, one big question comes up. How much is the iPhone 8 going to cost? The New York Times has accidentally outed that magic number, and it’s going to be costly even by Apple standards.

The Times, in a long piece about the iPhone’s decade-long history, notes the iPhone 8’s price as a cool thousand:

Chief among the changes for the new iPhones: refreshed versions, including a premium model priced at around $999, according to people briefed on the product, who asked to remain anonymous because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

To be fair, Apple is rolling out several iPhones, including an upgraded “classic” version that will likely be several hundred dollars cheaper. And Samsung is asking the same premium for its Galaxy Note 8, which just went up for preorder yesterday. Going off the Note 8, carriers will likely price Apple’s costly phone at $30 to $40 a month across two years, so it’ll be a bit more wallet friendly than you might first think.

That said, $1000 is a heck of a lot of money, and this stretches the bounds of even a luxury brand, which Apple tends to view itself as. Still, when the iPhone 8 is announced, there’s unlikely to be a shortage of takers, no matter how high the price.

(via BGR)