The iPhone 8 Will Reportedly Have Facial Recognition Tech That Can Mute Notifications And Possibly Unlock The Screen

#Apple
08.09.17 2 hours ago 3 Comments

Shutterstock

With the September release of the iPhone impending, more details about the fresh new tech are bubbling to the surface. We’ve seen the leaks showing the glass back plate possibly hinting towards induction charging technology, the camera is getting a major upgrade, and disturbingly, rumor has it that the home button will be removed from the upcoming high-end device.

Now TechCrunch is reporting — via Guilherme Rambo‘s expert dissection of the Homepod firmware which has accidentally unleashed a vast amount of iPhone 8 secrets — that the iPhone will be able to recognize your face, and that can lead to a host of interesting features, the first of which is notification muting.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Apple
TAGSAPPLEfacial recognitionIPHONEiphone 8

Make The Most Of Summer '17

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 10 hours ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 5 days ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 week ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 week ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP