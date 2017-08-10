With the September release of the iPhone impending, more details about the fresh new tech are bubbling to the surface. We’ve seen the leaks showing the glass back plate possibly hinting towards induction charging technology, the camera is getting a major upgrade, and disturbingly, rumor has it that the home button will be removed from the upcoming high-end device.
Now TechCrunch is reporting — via Guilherme Rambo‘s expert dissection of the Homepod firmware which has accidentally unleashed a vast amount of iPhone 8 secrets — that the iPhone will be able to recognize your face, and that can lead to a host of interesting features, the first of which is notification muting.
This is all bc they couldn’t nail the fps on the screen itself, don’t get confused or buy the fake hype. Apple blows, I repeat apple blows. Android 24/7/365.
And besides, what happens if you’re wearing a hat or glasses
It’s crazy they don’t have a single switch to mute all notifications while watching videos or giving a presentation with your screen shared.