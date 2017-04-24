Apple

Apple is making a lot of iPhones for their big iPhone 8 reveal later this year. At least 70 million, in fact, are on the way, and probably a lot more. But if the latest round of iPhone rumors holds true, it’s not going to be nearly, nearly enough.

We’ve already heard that the iPhone 8 will launch later in the year than the traditional September date, but even with the delay, the iPhone’s ambitious edge-to-edge screen will make it hard to meet “production targets, according to a rumor overview from Business Insider. That lines up with what we know of making phones like this — the Galaxy S8 has a similar design and is facing similar shortages.

The difference, of course, is that Apple will be buried in preorders even if they don’t fulfill half the rumors swirling the iPhone 8. That would mean Apple would be rushing, frantically, just to fill preorders while trying to get phones in stores, and the iPhone 8 would be a hard-to-find item for weeks, quite possibly months, depending on how the preorders pile up. This isn’t a done deal, of course — if the rumor mill knows about it, Apple is probably racing to solve the problem itself — but we’ll see just how many iPhones hit the streets when it’s announced for preorder sometime in September.

(Via Business Insider)