While iPhones may, occasionally, explode, they don’t usually hand out chemical burns. Unfortunately for us, an iPhone case manufacturer has stepped in to fill that particular gap with its glitter cases, which are apparently filled with some pretty horrible stuff.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling over 250,000 iPhone cases filled with fluid and glitter sold by MixBin Electronics. It turns out that whatever the heck MixBin filled the cases with, if the case is cracked or the fluid otherwise leaks, it can skin irritation and chemical burns, some of them permanently scarring:

At least 24 consumers around the world have reported skin irritation or chemical burns from the product. One person reported permanent scarring from a burn, while another reported swelling to her leg, face, neck, chest, upper body and hands, according to the report.

We weren’t able to find just what in the name of Steve Jobs they’d filled these cases with, but this isn’t the first time cheap junk has turned out to be bad for your skin. A decade ago, a woman discovered that cheap flip-flops from Wal-Mart caused severe burns on her feet, although whether it was an allergic reaction or a chemical burn remains unclear. For now, though, it probably makes more sense to just get a case with a bootleg Disney character on it or something. Better the wrath of the almighty Mouse than seared skin.

