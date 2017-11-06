The Five Apps You Should Have On Your iPhone X

UPROXX/Apple

The iPhone X is here! Well, for some of us. But while most of the world is making unicorns sing Katy Perry, some people do actually want to see what their fancy new phone with its face scanner and screen can pull off. So if you’ve got an iPhone X, make these your first five app downloads.

Messages

You had me at…#AnimojiKaraoke! #animoji #karaoke #iPhoneX #iPhone A post shared by Brian Tong (@nostratongus) on Nov 4, 2017 at 7:16am PDT

OK, OK, this comes with the phone. But, we all know you are going to send at least one silly Animoji to your friends. So just do yourself and your social circle a favor and get it out of your system now, before it wears out its welcome. If you’ll allow us to be your emoji sommelier, the chicken, the poo, the fox, and the unicorn are all heavily used so far. May we recommend the puppy, the alien, or the robot?

Holo

Spidy tryna teach me how to backflip and I NAILED IT😴😂 @thisisholo #HoloApp #Ad A post shared by Jay Croes (@jaydencroes) on Oct 20, 2017 at 12:57am PDT

One of Apple’s biggest upcoming technologies is augmented reality. While there aren’t a ton of practical applications for the man on the street just yet, that doesn’t mean you can’t goof around with it. Holo slaps stickers over real-life photos, letting you plant tigers in your workspace to make the water cooler that much more exciting.