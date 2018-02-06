UPROXX

On Monday, The Dow plunged over 1100 points (4.6%), the largest one-day point drop in the index’s 132-year history but thankfully not the largest percentage drop (which would be the 22.61% drop on Black Monday in 1987). Cryptocurrency markets also provided a wild ride on Monday, with initial heavy losses after news that the major credit card companies would no longer allow cryptocurrency purchases on credit (oddly enough, they don’t want to provide collateral-free, unverified margin accounts). But crypto rallied after 3 p.m. EST when investors timid about stocks losses looked for something else to buy.

As Business Insider reports, “the entire crypto market cap jumped 7% from its low of $310 billion, to $335 billion by 4 p.m. ET.” Bitcoin was up 6% from its intraday low, while other popular cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and XRP fared better (12% and 11%, respectively). So why has Bitcoin been taking such a beating lately? The answer may lie in something called Tether.

Tether is a cryptotoken that is pegged to the U.S. dollar and purportedly keeps real dollars in a bank account somewhere to back up their currency. Since it’s backed by real dollars, it can be used by Bitcoin buyers and sellers to quickly buy and sell Bitcoins. The problem (or “kerfuffle monsoon”) Bitcoin is facing is three-fold.