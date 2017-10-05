Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you’ve ever played Mass Effect, you’ve probably wished you had the game’s Medi-Gel in real life to slather on cuts. A somewhat similar product seems to be described in research published today.

The new surgical glue, called MeTro, is billed as “a stretchy, sticky alternative to sutures.” The highly-elastic material stops bleeding in 60 seconds when exposed to ultraviolet light. In the video above, Tony Weiss from The University of Sydney describes MeTro as something you could squirt on yourself if you were bleeding heavily after an accident. Now that’s a… sticky situation. (I’m sorry.)

But MeTro isn’t only useful for first aid during an emergency. It could also improve surgery outcomes. The lead author of the study was Nasim Annabi from Boston’s Northeastern University. She says, “The beauty of the MeTro formulation is that, as soon as it comes in contact with tissue surfaces, it solidifies into a gel-like phase without running away.” Since the concentration of a built-in nontoxic degrading enzyme can be altered, the glue can be tailored to last however long (in hours or months) a medical suture is needed, and its elasticity means it likely won’t rip moving tissue like sutures and staples can.