Meitu

No idea what Meitu is? That’s not surprising. Until very recently, the photo retouching company, one of China’s biggest developers, was largely only known to Chinese users. But since it’s rapidly taking over the internet, here’s everything you need to know about the next natural step in the evolution of selfies.

Basically, Meitu allows you to “clean up” selfies, including one-touch removal of blemishes, removal of bags under the eyes, brightening up your irises, and other little bits and bobs. While that once again raises tough questions about beauty standards and their place in culture, something selfie filters have fallen afoul of in the past, that hasn’t stopped people from goofing around with the app. And, needless to say, the internet took all of thirty seconds to decide everybody famous needed a glam-selfie, whether they wanted one or not: