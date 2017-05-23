A Breakdown Of Some Of The Best Podcasts By Genre

Microsoft’s Surface was a bold attempt to get into hardware, but Microsoft has spent the last few years trying to get attention on the device. So they decided, with the Surface Pro, to put a lot of power under the hood and see if that did it. And it just might.

The outside of the Surface hasn’t really changed much; unless you’re a design obsessive, it might be a bit hard to tell the new Pro from the last generation. That said, there are numerous small improvements to the outside, and the fact that the kickstand now allows you to lay the Surface almost completely flat may excite many buyers.

Inside, the Surface is ridiculously powerful, packing Intel’s Kaby Lake processors and a fanless construction. That means you get a lot of power in a flexible form factor and you also get long battery life. Microsoft is confident that the Surface Pro will run on battery for thirteen hours, far higher than the last Surface.

