The image of the chesty, lusty sex object has been the focus of adult entertainment for a long time. But tastes shift, and it appears that the oft-skewered millennials and their parents have differing tastes on whether breasts, fake or not, matter.

Mel Magazine has a good breakout of Pornhub’s latest round of data on searches about breasts. Despite the claims of The New York Post, it appears that Millennials, in general, aren’t interested in breasts, at least as the deciding factor in how they browse PornHub:

In the latest sign that millennial dudes are markedly different from their fathers’ generation, the PornHub data shows that “millennials between the ages of 18 to 34 are far less likely to search for both big or small breasts compared to most age groups over the age of 35. Millennial PornHub users are also more interested in fake breasts than their older male counterparts, refuting that idea that millennial men are woke baes more interested in natural beauty and changing body image standards for the better.”

If you’re confused (statistics! Why are you like this?), here’s an easier explanation: On the whole, millennials are searching for breasts less than other age groups. That doesn’t mean that they’re not searching for breasts at all, but it means that they’re definitely less interested. If they are searching for breasts, though, they’re often searching for medically-enhanced ones.

Why? Well, that’s a difficult question to answer: “It’s not our job to speculate,” says Pornhub VP Corey Price, “but rather provide compelling data for our fans to digest and draw their own inferences from. What I can say for certain is that people have an eclectic taste when it comes to their porn consumption. Everyone has their own preference. What might be a turnoff for someone, might be a turn-on for someone else. That, in an essence, is the beauty of porn.”

Which… okay Corey, calm down. We just washed the sheets, don’t get too worked up, but still… the guy has a sex-positive point.

