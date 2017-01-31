This Woman Is About To Make History

NASA: Space Alters Your DNA In Bizarre Ways

#NASA
dan-seitz
Senior Contributor
01.31.17

Fox

Does going into space fundamentally change our biology? It’s not a casual question. Human beings evolved to live in a very specific ecological niche, and no matter how tough DNA is, nature never planned for us to sit on a pile of explosives and fling ourselves into an airless void full of rocks and ionizing radiation. So NASA took a rare opportunity, using twin astronauts, to study how being in space affects our genome. And there are some strange results for scientists to chew over.

Scott and Mark Kelly, identical twins, participated in a study in which Scott spent a year in space while Mark stayed on Earth. NASA collected blood and other tissue samples and is still running a battery of tests on everything from gut flora to genetic variance, but the preliminary results are in and there’s a lot to think about. For example, it was theorized that being in space for long periods of time would shorten your telomeres, which “cap” your chromosomes and prevent genetic damage. Instead, they lengthened while in space, and returned to normal fairly quickly when he came back to Earth.

DNA methylation, meanwhile, a way for your body to control DNA activity without changing your DNA sequence, went down in Scott, but up in Mark. Gene expression signatures were also different, but that tends to reflect your lifestyle, so right now, that’s being chalked up to an astronaut’s life of freeze-dried food and no sleep.

What does this mean for space travel and potentially going to Mars? Right now, we’re still figuring that out, although it seems all but inevitable that this will mean more rigorous medical testing will need to be done, and we may need to work out the long term consequences. One thing is clear, though: the longer you’re in space, the more it changes your body.

(Via New Atlas)

TOPICS#NASA
TAGSDNANASASPACE TRAVEL
Author Profile Picture
Dan Seitz is a grad student and freelance writer. He currently lives in Boston.

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 day ago
How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 5 days ago 23 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 3 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP