Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Uproxx knows that science, technology, engineering, and math ( STEM ) disciplines are driving the future of this planet forward. Every day, we see new ideas, fresh innovations, and bold trailblazers in these fields. Follow us this month as we highlight how STEM is shaping the culture of NOW.

If you’d told people 15 years ago that we’d all be walking around with hand sized computers in our pockets, plenty of them would have called you crazy. That seemed like the kind of tech you’d see in a movie set a hundred years in the future. It was other-worldly. Fast forward to today, and it’s hard to imagine that we ever lived our lives without smart phones. It’s something we’ve been reflecting on as we approach the ten year anniversary of the iPhone. Technology has transformed the world at a breakneck pace, and our lives have changed drastically along with it.

It makes you wonder about the next piece of can’t-live-without-it tech. Most of us have no idea, we’re simply along for the crazy ride. But if Doppler Labs has anything to say about it, the next big thing is going to be complex computers located in your headphones. Specifically their complex computers located in your headphones. Their product, Here One, is a set of wireless headphones that allow you to interact with sound in a revolutionary way. They came out in February, and already the world is buzzing about them. (The nice thing about these headphones is that you can turn that buzz down to a reasonable level if you’re so inclined.)

In only two years, Doppler Labs has grown from a company with a Kickstarter campaign for earbuds to an 80 person empire. As their growth goes astronomical (adding new engineers, experts, and seasoned executives), they keep one big goal in mind: They want to take on and defeat Apple in the race for the best ear bud.

“There was a big report that came out two weeks ago that simply said, ‘On September 7th everything changed,'” CEO and co-founder of Doppler Labs, Noah Kraft explains. “When Apple decided to remove the headphone jack and release the AirPods, everything changed. Now the race is on.”