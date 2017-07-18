Nokia’s latest entry into the perpetually ultra-competitive mobile phone marketplace looks like it’s ready to go toe-to-toe Apple’s iPhone. The only problem? We’re not supposed to know what it looks like just yet.

VentureBeat‘s Evan Blass shared early images of what is reportedly the not yet released Nokia 8. Nokia, once the global champion in mobile phone sales, appears to have a rather fetching looking phone on their (and possibly your) hands. Avoiding going in a reinventing the wheel route, the device has a non-threatening familarity in the early look which comes in both blue and grey flavors. You can sort out just from looking at it whether or not it’s the sort of thing worth attaching to in 2017. It’s a real “your mileage may vary” sort of thing.

“The 5.3-inch Nokia 8 is indeed well-spec’ed, sporting a Snapdragon 835 chipset, QHD resolution, either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and a pair of main cameras offering 13-megapixel resolutions and Carl Zeiss optics,” offers the pre-release report on what’s expected of the phone.

Not that there isn’t a lot riding on other consumer telecommunications offerings, but the Nokia 8 is being treated like a true flagship phone for the company. How it’s received by the public is still to be determined. July 31 is the rumored landing date for the Nokia 8 with a roughly $675 price tag to match.

(Via VentureBeat)