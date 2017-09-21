Nunchuck Robots? There’s More Than One Reason To Be Worried About Them

#Robots
09.21.17 2 hours ago

New Jersey Institute of Technology

Robots. We make them pick up our trash, beat Captcha, solve Rubik’s cubes, and pass the butter. We probably shouldn’t teach them how to wield weapons, lest our uppance come, and yet humans are still teaching robots how to stab us, and now roboticists at the New Jersey Institute of Technology have taught one the martial art of nunchaku. Oh. Good. Great. We needed that.

There actually is a method to this madness. As lead researcher Cong Wang explained to Inverse, this robot could also help steal your job. (Good. Great. We needed that.) It often takes years to program a robot to do a single dexterous task, but Wang’s team sought to quickly teach a robot a skill by having it use motion-reading sensors to learn from a human practicing the same skill. Wang spent two months learning how to flip nunchucks, then let the robot watch, and the robot was performing the same skill within hours.

