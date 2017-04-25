Juicero/Vessyl/Kohler

In the space of a week, Juicero, the juicing machine that inspired mockery and outrage for raising $120 million to sell a $400 juicer with juice packs you can easily squeeze with your bare hands, has become a symbol of Silicon Valley’s arrogance and disconnect. And yes, Juicero is dumb. But, underneath its stupidity lies a much, much larger problem: Silicon Valley can’t stop overengineering things.

The Juicero itself, as a product, is a good example of this. Bolt’s Ben Einstein took the Juicero apart and found it to be a complex, lovingly crafted machine made from injection-molded plastic, precisely machined aluminum parts and clever ideas, all of which were created for the purpose of crushing fruit. In other words, the Juicero is a well-engineered (and well-intentioned) solution to a problem that no one really has.

That would be the end of the story if the Juicero itself was the problem, but it’s not. Because the Juicero is only a symptom of an epidemic in the tech industry — an epidemic driven by a desperate need to stand out. Kickstarter alone has seen everything from sexy smartphone chargers to overly specific Instagram knockoffs.

That said, large corporations — those that really should know better — aren’t any more immune to this phenomenon. Kohler’s Numi has a touchscreen remote control, user presets, and an elaborate music system, all of which seem unnecessary for a toilet (unless you’re Gene Belcher). But the Numi is only the beginning: There are stoves with chat features, a drone that scoops poop, and a grocery store that won’t function if it has too many customers, which somehow manages to be both annoying to the consumer and terrible for the store’s bottom line.

All of this can seem hilarious at first, but the truth is that the tech industry’s mindless sprint towards jamming a processor and WiFi chip into everything, no matter how fundamentally useless it might be, is dangerous in a multitude of ways. This year alone a sex toy was accused of spying on its users; the next day another sex toy was revealed to have such poor security anybody could commandeer the camera; and then, a children’s doll was pulled from German shelves because it could potentially be used to spy on kids. There are days where one wonders if Kafka and Rube Goldberg died or simply got jobs in product design.

The problem is greater, however, than just violating our privacy. Tesla is currently in a legal dispute over whether its Autopilot tool, implicated in several accidents, was ready to be out on the market. The FDA is taking legal action against medical device providers failing to secure crucial medical tools and implants. And, in October, hackers used a “zombie” network to attempt to crash the entire internet in a distributed denial of service attack, in which a network is overwhelmed by requests to access it. Many of the “zombies” in this horde were cheap webcams and other poorly secured Internet of Things devices, and many cybersecurity experts expect this to be the norm going forward, with attacks on fundamental infrastructure like power grids. Thanks to overengineering and poor security, we live in a world where our stoves and “personal massagers” might soon become weapons of mass destruction.