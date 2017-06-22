We’re very close to the release of Google’s second flagship Pixel phone and the rumors are flying about what we can expect. As BGR points out, there are more powerful and attractive phones on the market than Google’s latest, but it brings plenty to the table if you’re a fan of “pure Android” and want a fast track to any updates the OS receives. Not much is known about the look of the new Pixel at this point, but there are rumors about what we can expect. We also know a bit about what is under the hood thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset and the power of Android O according to BGR:

The phone’s single-core score of 1804 is well shy of the iPhone 7 Plus’ record, but it’s about inline with what we’ve seen from the Galaxy S8. The multi-core score is also nearly as impressive as Samsung’s Galaxy S8 scores, and we’ll remind you that the Galaxy S8 is the most powerful Android phone the world has ever seen. These benchmark scores were achieved by a Pixel 2 prototype, but it’s obviously quite likely that the phone’s performance will be roughly the same at launch.

Google has promised a release for the phone in 2017, announcing that users can expect it by early fall — similar to the release of the first phone in October 2016. It’s also rumored that the Pixel XL 2 has been canceled and replaced by a different Pixel handset to partner with the planned Pixel 2 release. According to Tech Radar, the rumored cancellation stems from Google possibly aiming for a larger screen and a “phablet” design similar to the Nexus 6 phone that preceded the Pixel phones.