The Best Prime Day Tech Deals [UPDATING]

#Amazon Prime Day 2017 #Amazon
Senior Contributor
07.10.17

HP/Powersafe/LG

Happy Amazon Prime Day! Are you feeling overwhelmed yet? We here at Uproxx are here to help. If you haven’t done so yet, be sure to take a look at our five golden rules for Prime Day, as well as a list of all of the apps you’re going to need to ensure a successful deal nabbing experience.

Prime Day is usually a nightmare for tech fans, who have to wade out among the off-brand electronics and seemingly bottomless collections of one item or another (this year, creepily, it’s surveillance cameras) to find the deals. So, we’re taking the liberty of curating the deals as the sale rolls out, picking out the stuff worth buying and that you’ll actually use.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 3

Lenovo

Goes Live: 9:00pm
Why You Should Watch This Deal: If you’re looking for a portable media tablet that handles everything, this will be your best bet. Amazon is offering a deal where you can get even the model with the projector as a lower price, for once, and if you’re not interested in Amazon’s loss leader tablets, which do trap you in Amazon’s custom version of Android, this will be a nice alternative.

LG 34UM68-P 34″ Monitor

LG

Goes Live: 3:00am
Why You Should Watch This Deal: This $600 monitor is dirt, dirt cheap and will probably be the best deal of the entire sale. If you can stay up long enough, and have the room for such a giant work surface for your computer, it’s a must-buy.

NETGEAR AC1200 WiFi Range Extender

Netgear

Goes Live: 7:10am
Why You Should Watch This Deal: Sick of your WiFi crapping out around the house? If you’ve got a spare outlet, Netgear’s range extender will make this a thing of the past. If you’re sick of stuttering Netflix, one of these should fix the problem.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Amazon Prime Day 2017#Amazon
TAGSAMAZONAmazon Prime Day 2017

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 4 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 1 week ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 1 week ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 1 week ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 1 week ago 24 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP