The Best Prime Day Tech Deals [UPDATING]

Prime Day is usually a nightmare for tech fans, who have to wade out among the off-brand electronics and seemingly bottomless collections of one item or another (this year, creepily, it’s surveillance cameras) to find the deals. So, we’re taking the liberty of curating the deals as the sale rolls out, picking out the stuff worth buying and that you’ll actually use.

Lenovo

Goes Live: 9:00pm

Why You Should Watch This Deal: If you’re looking for a portable media tablet that handles everything, this will be your best bet. Amazon is offering a deal where you can get even the model with the projector as a lower price, for once, and if you’re not interested in Amazon’s loss leader tablets, which do trap you in Amazon’s custom version of Android, this will be a nice alternative.

LG

Goes Live: 3:00am

Why You Should Watch This Deal: This $600 monitor is dirt, dirt cheap and will probably be the best deal of the entire sale. If you can stay up long enough, and have the room for such a giant work surface for your computer, it’s a must-buy.

Netgear

Goes Live: 7:10am

Why You Should Watch This Deal: Sick of your WiFi crapping out around the house? If you’ve got a spare outlet, Netgear’s range extender will make this a thing of the past. If you’re sick of stuttering Netflix, one of these should fix the problem.