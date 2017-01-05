Electors Demand Russian Hacking Investigation

A New Virus Will Hold Your Files Hostage, For Your Own Good

01.05.17 10 mins ago

Shutterstock

Ransomware is a nasty bit of business. Once it infects your computer, it encrypts or otherwise holds your files hostage until you comply with a demand, usually involving forking over your credit card to an Estonian teenager. But there’s one piece of ransomware out there that’s a little more benign, or at least less likely to actually delete your stuff.

Found by Bleeping Computer, for reasons that will quickly become obvious, the ransomware’s demand is that you learn what ransomware is and how to avoid it. It links to both Bleeping Computer’s analysis of common ransomware Jigsaw and Google’s guidelines to staying safe while browsing the internet. Once you do, it gives you the decryption key for your files and sends you on your merry way.

To be fair, many people kind of need this slap upside the head. Clicking on random links from suspicious emails and using bad passwords should be as unpopular as farting in elevators and using your phone at the movies, and yet people keep doing it. Considering how nasty ransomware is, somebody using it to educate the more gullible members of the public is probably a good thing. So, read those articles we linked, since not everybody is as well-meaning as this anonymous hacker.

(Via BoingBoing)

TAGScomputer securityCOMPUTERSPRANKSransomware

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 1 week ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP