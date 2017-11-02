Razer

Razer has unveiled its long teased first entry into the crowded smartphone marketplace.

Revealed on Wednesday, the sensibly named Razer Phone serves as the gaming-minded company’s debut phone and naturally the phone itself is aimed at the gamer demo. Featuring a 5.7-inch 1440p screen, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and substantial 4,000 mAh battery, the device is designed to be ready for demanding games. Razer trumpeted partnerships with Tencent and Square Enix in the press material attached to the news with titles like Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition, World of Tanks Blitz and Tekken on their way.

“It’s common knowledge that I’m obsessed with my smartphones, I play a ton of games on them, and they’re my go-to for streaming content,” said Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan of their shiny new product. “We have wanted to make a phone with gaming-level tech for years, and the Razer Phone delivers in every way we imagined.”

Currently available for pre-order, the Razer Phone ships out on November 17 and has a $699 price tag attached. The device’s bezel factor might dissuade some prospective customers, but if Razer sorts out how to make the most of their demo, that sort of cosmetic quibble isn’t going to be that big of a deal.

