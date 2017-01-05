Why Did A French Man Destroy An Apple Store?

Razer’s ‘Project Valerie’ Is 2017 Most Excessive Tech Gadget

01.05.17 21 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

Laptops are, increasingly, aiming towards the light and powerful. So that Razer is rolling out a laptop that’s eleven pounds and twice as thick as their Razer Blade Pro is a bit counterintuitive. But you need the weight when your concept laptop has three monitors built into it.

Yes, you read that correctly, Project Valerie has three monitors built in. Once you open it, which will probably take some effort, you can slide out a monitor on either side to click into place. Nor are these cheap little screens: They’re 4K screens with NVIDIA monitor tech to ensure that they all work properly. Razer, unsurprisingly, had no comment on battery life.

This is, for now, just a concept, although Razer has a long history of bringing wacky ideas to market, and for their obsessive dedication to engineering everything from keyboards to smartwatches down to the last detail. The Razer Blade Pro is essentially a portable $3000 supercomputer designed exclusively to play games on and be the nerd version of a Ferrari, for example. Still, the weight and likely poor battery life on this particular laptop will likely keep it off shelves for the foreseeable future — at least until we’ve got the juice to run it.

(Via Wired)

TAGSCOMPUTERSrazervideo games

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 1 week ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP