Razer’s ‘Project Valerie’ Is 2017 Most Excessive Tech Gadget

Laptops are, increasingly, aiming towards the light and powerful. So that Razer is rolling out a laptop that’s eleven pounds and twice as thick as their Razer Blade Pro is a bit counterintuitive. But you need the weight when your concept laptop has three monitors built into it.

Yes, you read that correctly, Project Valerie has three monitors built in. Once you open it, which will probably take some effort, you can slide out a monitor on either side to click into place. Nor are these cheap little screens: They’re 4K screens with NVIDIA monitor tech to ensure that they all work properly. Razer, unsurprisingly, had no comment on battery life.

This is, for now, just a concept, although Razer has a long history of bringing wacky ideas to market, and for their obsessive dedication to engineering everything from keyboards to smartwatches down to the last detail. The Razer Blade Pro is essentially a portable $3000 supercomputer designed exclusively to play games on and be the nerd version of a Ferrari, for example. Still, the weight and likely poor battery life on this particular laptop will likely keep it off shelves for the foreseeable future — at least until we’ve got the juice to run it.

(Via Wired)