The iPhone 7 Adds A New Color To Help Fund AIDS Research

03.21.17 55 mins ago

Apple

Product (RED), thanks in part to being founded by Bono, has a surprising amount of clout with product companies, but while Apple has been happy to cater to (RED) before, it’s never quite gone as far as it will this week. Catching the attention of quite a few Apple watchers, this Friday the company will raise money for AIDS research with a vivid red iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

Apple’s made red products before, of course, with the cash going to The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. The Fund’s unique in that essentially Bono and activist Bobby Shriver cover the bills, and 100% of the money goes to programs proven to be effective at fighting the three worst epidemics out there at the moment. But it’s never put out a red iPhone, and demand will likely be high: A custom red Mac Pro, auctioned off by Jony Ive in 2013, went for nearly a million dollars.

It’s a smart move not least because it’s guaranteed to raise a heck of a lot of money. The last new iPhone color, rose gold, moved a ton of phones, and it’s likely this iPhone 7 will see the same amount of popularity. It’ll be available this Friday, March 24th, in 128GB and 256GB versions.

