A New App Wants To Bring The Sharing Economy To Road Tripping

#UBER #Travel
Features Writer
11.29.17

iStockphoto

If you’re one of many people who are planning on taking a trip this holiday season, there’s a way you can help score some extra gas money while you’re on the road. The peer-to-peer delivery app Roadie lets drivers take other peoples’ items with them on their journey, be it across town or across the country.

The idea came to the app’s creator, Marc Golin, when he considered the 250 million cars on the road at any given time. Wanting to make the best use of those travelers, Golin invented Rodie, telling TechCrunch last year that the app had a quarter million downloads and over 20,000 drivers signed up to deliver. In a world that’s quickly-adjusted to the sharing economy, the idea is that deliveries made by those who are already en route will also help cut down on emissions.

Roadie

Around The Web

TOPICS#UBER#Travel
TAGSappsROADIEsmartphonesTRAVELuberwaffle house

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP