The 5 Strangest Real-Life Robots

Watch A Robot Easily Beat A Test To Prove It’s Not A Robot

#Robots
dan-seitz
Senior Contributor
01.27.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

Since most of us can’t even be relied on not to use a stupid password, most of the internet relies on Captcha to ensure they don’t get buried by spambots or ripped off by Eastern Bloc teenagers. The problem, of course, is sometimes Captcha is poorly conceived and can, in fact, be beaten by a robot. Just not, perhaps, the robot they were expecting.

A video from Matt Unsworth is fairly simple. There’s a robotic arm, a stylus, and a website that demands you check off a box to prove you’re not a robot. One press, and admittedly some fumbling of the stylus later:

Matt Unsworth

The good news is this doesn’t mean we’re about to see even more spam from people claiming their aunt made $1167 a day with this one simple trick on the internet. What they mean by “robots” is automated scripts that sign up for thousands of accounts and then bring in the auntie bait. So this robot doesn’t have to worry that he’ll have to get a job or start paying taxes, he’s just useful for sticking it to lazy design. But he is like people in the sense that he can get a smug satisfaction from gaming a poorly designed system. And really, isn’t that the most important measure of humanity?

(via Digg)

TOPICS#Robots
TAGScaptchaRobots
Author Profile Picture
Dan Seitz is a grad student and freelance writer. He currently lives in Boston.

Around The Web

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 1 day ago 19 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP