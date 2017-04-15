Twitter

Seeing as things are going hunky dory in terms of international relations in 2017, how about a cute lil’ confection of a story to bring spirits up even farther? DON’T STOP THINKIN’ ABOUT TOMORROW!

Russia, you might be remember these guys, have been perfecting a new piece of technology that’s both fascinating and possibly lifted from the plot of an early ’90s straight-to-video offering. The Independent reports that the “cyber cosmonaut” FEDOR (Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research) is now a sharpshooter. Russia’s deputy Prime Minister is quite pleased with the results and was happy to show off this nightmare buffet on Twitter.

Русские боевые роботы – парни с железным характером @fpi_russia pic.twitter.com/qbflvn5HFy — Дмитрий Рогозин (@Rogozin) April 14, 2017

“Robot platform F.E.D.O.R. showed shooting skills with two hands,” said Rogozin. “We are not creating a Terminator, but artificial intelligence that will be of great practical significance in various fields.”

First of all, thanks for addressing the Terminator side of things. It’s a very SkyNet sort of answer, but we’ll take it. FEDOR won’t be a (classic) terminator, but his pistol toting killing machine does have a few other bonus properties that’d make him a formidable opponent. FEDOR had been able to use tools and even drive a car. In 2021, he’ll even be equipped for a scheduled space mission. Thankfully, motion pictures have shown that there is no way such a plan could go wrong.

(Via Independent)