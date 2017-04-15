6 Robots That Will Make You Happy We Live In The Future

Russia Insists Their Gun-Toting Super Robot Headed For Space Is ‘Not A Terminator’

04.15.17

Seeing as things are going hunky dory in terms of international relations in 2017, how about a cute lil’ confection of a story to bring spirits up even farther? DON’T STOP THINKIN’ ABOUT TOMORROW!

Russia, you might be remember these guys, have been perfecting a new piece of technology that’s both fascinating and possibly lifted from the plot of an early ’90s straight-to-video offering. The Independent reports that the “cyber cosmonaut” FEDOR (Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research) is now a sharpshooter. Russia’s deputy Prime Minister is quite pleased with the results and was happy to show off this nightmare buffet on Twitter.

“Robot platform F.E.D.O.R. showed shooting skills with two hands,” said Rogozin. “We are not creating a Terminator, but artificial intelligence that will be of great practical significance in various fields.”

First of all, thanks for addressing the Terminator side of things. It’s a very SkyNet sort of answer, but we’ll take it. FEDOR won’t be a (classic) terminator, but his pistol toting killing machine does have a few other bonus properties that’d make him a formidable opponent. FEDOR had been able to use tools and even drive a car. In 2021, he’ll even be equipped for a scheduled space mission. Thankfully, motion pictures have shown that there is no way such a plan could go wrong.

(Via Independent)

