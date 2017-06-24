Getty Image

A leak on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has surfaced and one of the most powerful lines of phones in existence is getting even more beastly and more expensive. The detailed report by VentureBeat (by the hardworking and accurate Evan Blass) says the phone will launch in late September and lays out the guts of the phone. It’s got ups and downs.

The too long; didn’t read of it is basically that the Galaxy Note 8 is the same size as the S8 and S8+ featuring a6.3-inch edge-to-edge Infinity Display, will have slightly more power and should have a shorter battery life than the explosion-happy Note7. No one wants less battery, but the Galaxy Note 7 battery’s propensity to blow up wasn’t desirable to consumers, so Samsung’s dialing it back a notch. That is good.

The chipset is identical to the blazing fast S8 and S8+ — the Exynos 8895 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipsets — but the Note8 will have 6GB of RAM which should speed up all processes and make for a smooth experience if a user wants to hook it up to the DeX dock and to use it as a makeshift desktop PC.

The most divisive piece of news out of the report (which you should read here for details on the 12-megapixel camera, the divisive fingerprint sensor, and more), is that the phone will likely cost well over $1,000 unlocked. That makes it one of the priciest phones in Samsung’s history, and over $100 more than the S8. It may be cutting edge, but that’s a hefty price to pay.

The question is whether $1,000+ for the latest tech is “worth it” when the iPhone 8 is on the horizon and the S8 does the job beautifully for cheaper. Not to mention the market is full of worthy phones for a fraction of the price.

(Via VentureBeat)