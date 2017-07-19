Has The Future Of Affordable Education Arrived In South Africa? | UPROXX Reports

Some Android Phones Are Rebooting When People Dial 911

07.19.17 1 hour ago

Shutterstock

One can argue that the ongoing drop in crime America has enjoyed over the last couple of decades is thanks, in part, to our tighter communications networks. After all, if we see a crime, we can immediately call it in. But that only works if we can actually reach emergency services, and a scary bug in some Android phones isn’t letting 911 calls through.

A Facebook user shows the problem on video:

As you can see, the phone just reboots, and the call doesn’t go through. A lengthy Reddit thread on the issue quickly turned up that this is happening to some OnePlus 5 phones, but also other Androids, and affects both the US and the UK. It’s not clear what the issue is; some suspect that the custom phone app on some smartphones doesn’t play well with Android’s dialer, while others believe it may have something to do with Enhanced 911, a system that automatically gives GPS coordinates to emergency dispatch systems when you call in from a smartphone.

Fortunately, checking for this bug is easy. Just call your local 911 dispatch center on their non-emergency line and schedule a test call. If the test call goes through, great! If not, you might want to lean on your phone manufacturer to fix this bug, pronto.

(Via PhoneArena)

Around The Web

TAGS911 callsemergenciessmartphone

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 23 hours ago 13 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 1 day ago 16 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 2 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 3 days ago 35 Comments
Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP