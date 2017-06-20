Spotify/Shutterstock/UPROXX

In addition to the ads that users of the free service must contend with, Spotify is now testing out Sponsored Songs, which will allow labels to promote singles as a way of product testing. The streaming service confirmed the new feature to TechCrunch this week after users began noticing a mysterious “Sponsored Content” opt-out setting in the app. Although Spotify was quick to clarify that these sponsored songs will only affect the free tier of users, the opt-out was first discovered by Twitter user Liam Maloney, who pointed out that he is in fact a paying subscriber to the service.

Very happy I've found where to turn off "sponsored songs" on @Spotify

I don't pay for a platform AND expect adverts. pic.twitter.com/1AWBr3cm1T — Liam Maloney (@liamtmaloney) June 19, 2017

Ostensibly, the sponsored songs would only appear to users in the free tier, who are not as lucrative to Spotify as paid subscribers, should it move past the testing phase,. And by stealthily tailoring songs to the individual user — such as having them appear on playlists with similar listening tastes — the hope is to not only avoid scaring off free subscribers, but even encouraging them to save the music and later revisit.