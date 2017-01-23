Fake News Is A Real Problem

A Gigantic Twitter Botnet Has Been Unmasked Because Of Its Love Of ‘Star Wars’

#Star Wars #Twitter
Author Profile Picture
Entertainment Editor
01.23.17
star-wars-episode-7-the-force-awakens

Lucasfilm/Disney

Botnets have been an ongoing headache for Twitter, and now a botnet with over 350,000 bots — nearly rivaling the Srizbi botnet — has been discovered, and it really loves Star Wars. (More on that in a moment.) Bots often have no followers, few tweets, and use the default photo of a cartoon egg as their profile picture. But as pointless as that sounds, they can be pernicious little bastards, engaging in spreading fake news as well as spamming, astroturfing, manipulating trending topics and perceived public opinion, contaminating streaming API (which damages research work), and selling fake followers.

In worst case scenarios, bots could even spread propaganda that results in someone shooting up a pizza place or in politicians threatening nuclear war. That seems kinda bad.

University College London researchers Juan Echeverria and Shi Zhou discovered a botnet with unique features that might make it hard to detect by current cybersecurity methods. They were able to find the bots because their geo-tagged tweets had an odd distribution (sometimes tweeting from uninhabited places) and used the same set of books as their English language reference. Yes, this botnet loves Star Wars.

To appear fluent in English, every bot tweeted fragments of text culled from eleven different Star Wars novels, occasionally adding a hashtag (like #teamfollowback). Do they just really like reading about Leia using the force and Han saving Chewie? And is this why an egg told me I was thin as a slip of paper and just as useless?

TOPICS#Star Wars#Twitter
TAGSBOTNETcybersecurityStar WarsSTAR WARS BOTNETTwitter
Author Profile Picture
When not writing for Uproxx, Caleb likes to volunteer at the legless cat shelter and photoshop the Babadook into all of his family photos. He once resolved the question “To be or not to be?” through the clever use of General Semantics. Your mom thinks you could be more like him if you only applied yourself.

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 week ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 1 week ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP