Rappers Speaking Out For Black Lives Matter

Taser — Now Called ‘Axon’ — Has Offered A Free Body Camera To Every Police Officer In America

#Police Shootings
Senior Contributor
04.05.17

Shutterstock

Body cameras for police officers are controversial, but they have a lot of public support. So Taser is hoping to burnish its reputation with a name change to “Axon”, and by offering every police officer in America a free body camera. But this isn’t an altruistic move, or necessarily a net positive for better police accountability.

The deal itself is pretty straightforward. In addition to one camera per officer, Axon offers a year’s subscription to its digital footage storage locker, two camera mounts, a docking station to upload footage, and training materials. Axon clearly believes that every officer in America will be wired for video sooner rather than later, and since the systems are largely proprietary, long-term it’s hoping to lock in lucrative contracts.

But still, good deal, right? That depends on how the cameras are used. In July’s police shooting of Alton Sterling, which is under investigation by the Justice Department, the officers involved claimed their body cameras fell off. Furthermore, just because the footage is recorded doesn’t mean the public, investigators, or defense attorneys automatically have access to it, or that it won’t be deleted (whether by accident or design).

Furthermore, there’s the question of public surveillance. Some are concerned that facial recognition software paired with constantly active cameras could become an unrivaled surveillance network. In short, body cameras are possibly a good start, but there will need to be strong regulation to ensure they’re properly used.

(via Axon)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Police Shootings
TAGSBody cameraslaw enforcementPolice Shootingssurveillance

First 100 Days

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 1 day ago
What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

04.04.17 1 day ago
The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

04.03.17 2 days ago 9 Comments
Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

03.30.17 6 days ago 47 Comments
Why You Should Care That Your ISP Is Going To Be Able To Sell Your Data

Why You Should Care That Your ISP Is Going To Be Able To Sell Your Data

03.30.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
What You May Wind Up Paying For The ‘Freedom’ Paul Ryan Is Selling With Trumpcare

What You May Wind Up Paying For The ‘Freedom’ Paul Ryan Is Selling With Trumpcare

03.24.17 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP