The Last-Minute Gift Guide For The Tech Fan In Your Life

iStockphoto/UPROXX

It’s happened to every last one of us. The gifts are wrapped, you’re checking your list, and realize that you’ve missed one. The gadget fan. The “tech nerd”, as your great aunt might say. A bottle of wine is not going to cut it. Fortunately, you’ve got options, even at the last minute.

Fitbit Ionic

Fitbit

We’ve been using the Fitbit Ionic for several weeks to track workouts and serve as a watch, and as an exercise buddy, it’s close to perfect. It’s easy to configure, with a large face that’s easy to read and a touchscreen that’s just responsive enough to be quick without lighting up at every touch. It can also take a beating; we’ve not only worked out in it, we’ve done everyday chores like washing dishes and shoveling snow and it holds up.

It also has some of the better pedometer and heart rate features we’ve tried. If you know somebody’s planning to be more active in the new year, this will be the perfect gift.