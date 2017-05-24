This Simple Water Bottle Innovation Just Might Save Your Life Someday

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

An innovator in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) will take a problem and tackle it head on — using innovative thinking to create new solutions. That’s what Yash Balaji did with clean water sources in developing nations. He wanted to find new ways to provide drinkable water to people living without it — and he pulled that feat off while he was still in high school.

Balaji invented CleanBottle in 2014, as a way to purify and decontaminate water using only the heat of one’s hands. The amazing device provides clean drinking water without the use of disposable filters or solar power, and it just might streamline the way we help people access water – from natural disasters to war zones. Imagine being able to provide water bottles that clean the water themselves for marines in the field or researchers deep in the Amazon.

“It’s so simple to use,” Balaji says. “You don’t need any batteries. You don’t need anything else. It’s all just contained within one system.”

Yash Balaji shows off his CleanBottle design.