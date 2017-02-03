A Hacker Snuck His Anti-Trump Dance Track Onto Trump’s Twitter

#Twitter
02.03.17 28 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

Why, you might ask yourself, would Trump tweet out the above video? A plinky video mocking his alleged infidelities and unusual tastes doesn’t seem like something Trump has the sense of humor to embrace. Yet, it’s in his Twitter feed, along with a My Little Pony fandom video. Why? Because Trump’s Twitter feed is a mess of dead links, and that might become a serious problem.

How did this happen? Trump tweets out links from tiny sites and unreliable sources constantly, and over time, these sites go out of business and their domains go up for sale. According to the Verge, Inti De Ceukelaire, a Belgian hacker annoyed that Trump described Brussells as a “hell hole,” got his revenge by finding every link Trump tweeted, locating the ones that had expired, and buying them to shove videos onto Trump’s Twitter feed.

And, granted, it’s hilarious. That said, Ceukelaire points out this could be an outright security risk. Many links in Trump’s feed are set to expire over the next four years, and they could easily be bought and used for malicious purposes. Furthermore, it’s fairly simple to do. There are many reasons Trump should give up his Twitter feed, and this is just another to add to the list.

(via The Verge)

TOPICS#Twitter
TAGSdonald trumpHACKERSTwitter

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 day ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 4 weeks ago 7 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP