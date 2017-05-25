European Flights May Be Forced To Ban Laptops As Soon As Next Week

Senior Contributor
05.25.17

Getty Image

Word has been leaking for most of May that the Trump administration is considering expanding the flight ban on laptops from Middle Eastern airports to all European flights and possibly other regions as well. Now, it appears, that ban might arrive as soon as next week.

Politico is reporting that the Transportation Security Administration and Federal Aviation Administration are laying the groundwork for the ban, and although Homeland Security chief John Kelly has insisted the rule is simply being considered, airlines are prepared for it to be put into effect:

One U.S. airline source said his company is “preparing like they’re about to” roll it out. “We haven’t gotten firm confirmation but by all accounts. It looks like we think they’re going to do it” within the next week — but probably sooner rather than later, he said. “I just know that based on our assessment of what [DHS] told us, we’re preparing for it to happen,” he said.

This is happening despite the concerns of many pilots that such a ban will make flights less safe, not moreso. The lithium-ion batteries used to power our stuff have a long history of igniting on flights or otherwise causing problems, a list so long the FAA’s summary accounting dates back to 1994 and takes up 38 pages. Pilots prefer batteries in the cabin, where attendants with fire extinguishers can get at them, instead of the hold, where fire suppression systems may not be enough to protect the flight. Likely not helping matters is the TSA’s newly expanded rules about what you have to have inspected when you fly, meaning anything larger than a smartphone will be checked over, not that it matters as what we experience in airports is largely just theater that can’t protect us.

So why do it? Analysts have noted that, from a security perspective, it makes little sense. But from an economic perspective, if you want to punish state-owned airlines and make them less appealing to business travelers, it’s a much more logical move. The Trump administration may see an opportunity to ding European airlines and it’s taking it.

That said, oddly, we know that the proposed ban does have some sort of basis in reality. Why? Because Trump’s intelligence leak to the Russians was about the laptop bombs. Yes, everything is strange now.

(Via Politico)

Around The Web

TAGSdonald trumpflightslaptopsTRAVEL

Innovative Minds

This Scientist Combs Our Universe To Find Life Among The Stars

This Scientist Combs Our Universe To Find Life Among The Stars

05.25.17 6 hours ago
This Simple Water Bottle Innovation Just Might Save Your Life Someday

This Simple Water Bottle Innovation Just Might Save Your Life Someday

05.24.17 1 day ago
How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

05.22.17 3 days ago
The Young CEOs Of Cobalt Robotics Are Making Robot Security Guards A Reality

The Young CEOs Of Cobalt Robotics Are Making Robot Security Guards A Reality

05.22.17 3 days ago
What Science Is Doing To Bring Us The Future We Were Promised

What Science Is Doing To Bring Us The Future We Were Promised

05.19.17 6 days ago
How One Company Is Using Virtual Reality To Inspire Exploration Of Remote Areas

How One Company Is Using Virtual Reality To Inspire Exploration Of Remote Areas

05.17.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP