Is The Airline Industry Out Of Control?

The Trump Administration May Soon Extend Its Laptop Airplane Ban To Include European Flights

Senior Contributor
05.10.17

Getty Image

In March, the Trump administration took the suspicious step of banning laptops from the cabin in flights from certain airports. At the time, it was widely viewed as a political move and one that actually made flights less safe. But if we’ve seen any behavior from the Trump administration, it’s doubling down in the face of criticism, and, reportedly, that’s exactly what’s happening.

The Daily Beast has received word from European air security authorities that a ban on laptops in the cabin in flights from Europe might happen as soon as Thursday. The justification is the same offered in March, that terrorists have supposedly managed to create bombs that can be hidden in laptop batteries, powerful enough to down a plane.

The problem, as we’ve noted, is that while terrorist bombings are rare, lithium batteries igniting are a lot more common, and pilots prefer flammable objects near fire extinguishers and humans that can put them out. And it’s not clear why this ban is expanding to Europe, as well, except as a potential attempt to punish state-run airlines. Of course, this could be simple scuttlebutt, or a temporary order until the supposed threat is found, but travelers and air crews will likely be unhappy until it’s fixed.

(Via The Daily Beast)

Around The Web

TAGSbansdonald trumpFLIGHTlaptopsTRAVEL

Innovative Minds

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 6 hours ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 6 days ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 1 week ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP