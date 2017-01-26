NBC

Hillary Clinton’s email server was the subject of enormous scrutiny, and we discussed it, at the time, as one facet of an enormous security problem. Now, Twitter users have fact-checked Twitter handles associated with the Trump administration, and the results are not just embarrassing, but potentially disastrous and possibly illegal.

Checking somebody’s email address tied to their Twitter account is as simple as getting to the password recovery screen. And at least three accounts, including Kellyanne Conway’s official account, the Press Secretary account, and even the official Twitter feed of the President, were apparently tied to private email addresses.

.@potus twitter account appears to be connected to a gmail account. (I just tried it and got the same thing) https://t.co/mQknADj8dk — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) January 26, 2017