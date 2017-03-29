Fact-Checking Trump's Bizarre Time Interview

03.29.17

Apple and Trump would seem to be at loggerheads. Apple’s executive suite has openly criticized Trump’s demeanor and signed on to fight his policies in court. Trump, for his part, has insisted on the stump he’ll force Apple to manufacture in the US and demanded a boycott of Apple on the campaign trail. But apparently that no longer matters, since Trump has switched to using an iPhone.

Trump came in for substantial criticism for using an unsecured Android phone to tweet and otherwise do business as President, since it was an enormous security risk. Still, he insisted on using it, which he can do legally, whether it’s a good idea or not. However, he switched over to an iPhone a few weeks ago, according to his social media director:

Make no mistake, switching from an old Android to an iPhone is the data security equivalent of just leaving your door unlocked instead of leaving it open. So if Trump was hoping somehow to derail the criticisms over his administration’s lack of cybersecurity, that won’t happen. Of course, Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, has recently visited the White House and will be participating in some form in a White House initiative, so perhaps to Trump, that means all is forgiven.

