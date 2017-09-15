Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

With the recent reveal that Russian fake news accounts bought Facebook ads before the 2016 election which may have reached 70 million Americans, the discussion about what responsibility social media sites have to curb disinformation campaigns is back in the news. It’s an even more pressing matter considering these campaigns are still being used to incite genocide and cover up atrocities. Something has to be done.

Ev Williams, who co-founded Twitter, Medium, and Blogger, sold 30% of his Twitter stock for “personal” reasons but still serves on the board of Twitter, which puts him in a position to address social media’s responsibility in combating propaganda campaigns waged through their own servers. Williams spoke to CNN Money frankly about tech companies’ responsibility.

One argument often lobbed around Silicon Valley is that companies shouldn’t make judgments about what people say, but Williams points out the obvious: These companies already make judgments all the time. “I think the fact tech companies have to accept is that there are judgments being made all the way down the line. There are judgments about how the algorithm works, what the system values, what the feedback loops are,” Williams said.

“The most nefarious feedback loop that drives belief and misinformation on the internet and in media in general is that it’s all driven by advertising and it’s all free and attention is valued and if you can generate attention then you can get paid,” Williams continued, “You don’t get paid more if it’s attention based on someone consciously choosing to pay attention or you scream ‘fire’ in a theater. You still get paid.”