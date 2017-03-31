The Internet Fries Twitter For Crushing Its Notorious Egg Avatar

Shutterstock

Twitter has long been notorious as a cesspool of abuse, and that’s been tied, in part, to its default egg avatar. This is, of course, because people who want to say mean things on the internet are big and tough but also don’t actually want their names tied to their terrible behavior. So Twitter decided to solve the problem. By getting rid of the avatar.

To answer the obvious question:

What if twitter only changed the Egg to that weird thing as an april fools joke? — Ken Hutchinson 🇪🇺 (@hutchinsane_) March 31, 2017

If it’s a joke, it’s an unusually knowing one from Twitter. The goal, they claim, is to encourage users to drop the default avatar for something with more character, to make accounts with nothing to contribute less visible in a literal sense, and also, of course, to distance themselves from “Twitter egg” as a synonym for a person who types in all caps and whines about people having the nerve to exist.

Some, of course, pointed out this wasn’t exactly going to solve Twitter’s problems:

Twitter: there is a massive troll problem from egg accounts. We need— Greg: wha abowt a more different egg near a egg? Twitter: pic.twitter.com/DmrxvylGj0 — phil mann (@philmann) March 31, 2017

Guys, when people complained about 'racist, abusive eggs' it wasn't the egg bit they wanted changed. https://t.co/IrqqdBt2HZ — Mike Bird (@Birdyword) March 31, 2017

Let's give a warm welcome the new egg avatar. Twitter is killing it with the innovation this week. pic.twitter.com/PgyvseVwVm — Ivan the K™ (@IvanTheK) March 31, 2017

kinda fucked up that twitter would talk about removing the egg right around easter — Blues (@UltimaBlues) March 31, 2017

Twitter has changed all egg avatars to silhouettes of people, ensuring you blame the human race for the abuse rather than innocent birds. pic.twitter.com/X2QIIQz3Vb — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) March 31, 2017

Others mourned, or raged, the loss of their avatar:

THESE ARE THE LENGTHS YOU'VE FORCED ME TO GO TO YOU CUCKBURGLAR @JACK pic.twitter.com/77YtLrBdei — Punished Dark Egg (@DarkUchiha420) March 31, 2017

.@Twitter RT this and make your pic The Egg if you want to start a revolution. We must fight for the Eggs who have no voice. Here are some options: pic.twitter.com/IK6Hs3dzfU — Egg-in-Chief (@Voyboy) March 31, 2017

I will miss your egg, Jinki 😥 pic.twitter.com/P0gOHVwrV7 — fairy prince♡토끼 진기 (@shineonfive) March 31, 2017

But, really, in the end, it’s just a default picture, and users are already reviving it. Copies of it are already spreading like wildfire on Twitter, so the eggs will be with us a while yet. And, changed avatar or not, it’s unlikely the abuse will be gone, either.

