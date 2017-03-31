Twitter Is Having A Field Day With This New Meme

The Internet Fries Twitter For Crushing Its Notorious Egg Avatar

#Twitter
Senior Contributor
03.31.17

Shutterstock

Twitter has long been notorious as a cesspool of abuse, and that’s been tied, in part, to its default egg avatar. This is, of course, because people who want to say mean things on the internet are big and tough but also don’t actually want their names tied to their terrible behavior. So Twitter decided to solve the problem. By getting rid of the avatar.

To answer the obvious question:

If it’s a joke, it’s an unusually knowing one from Twitter. The goal, they claim, is to encourage users to drop the default avatar for something with more character, to make accounts with nothing to contribute less visible in a literal sense, and also, of course, to distance themselves from “Twitter egg” as a synonym for a person who types in all caps and whines about people having the nerve to exist.

Some, of course, pointed out this wasn’t exactly going to solve Twitter’s problems:

Others mourned, or raged, the loss of their avatar:

But, really, in the end, it’s just a default picture, and users are already reviving it. Copies of it are already spreading like wildfire on Twitter, so the eggs will be with us a while yet. And, changed avatar or not, it’s unlikely the abuse will be gone, either.

(via Twitter)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter
TAGSinternet reactionsTwitter
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 1 day ago 7 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP