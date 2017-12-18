The fact that Twitter can be a horribly toxic emotional swamp isn’t news. But recently, when Trump retweeted several violent, anti-Muslim videos from Britain First (a British hate group so horrible its own founder quit), it brought the social media company’s near-total failure to contain its worst elements into focus. But apparently, Twitter has finally decided to boot some of its worst offenders off the service, at least for now.
The Daily Beast reports that, among other things, several Britain First members have had their accounts deleted, including the one sharing the videos. According to Twitter, not simply tweets but also imagery and profile details will be considered, and the bans will be permanent:
If an account’s profile information includes a violent threat or multiple slurs, epithets, racist or sexist tropes, incites fear, or reduces someone to less than human, it will be permanently suspended … Hateful imagery will now be considered sensitive media under our media policy. We consider hateful imagery to be logos, symbols, or images whose purpose is to promote hostility and malice against others based on their race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, or ethnicity/national origin.
It seems, so far, that Twitter is targeting relatively high profile accounts:
This would seem to be a fairly straightforward process, but these policies have gone off the rails before. Facebook has somewhat similar policies, and recently got in trouble because women complaining about harassment got banned for saying “men are scum.” There’s also the question of Twitter’s notoriously bad enforcement of its own rules, which sees reports of abuse disappear, but when the abused fight back, they’re swiftly suspended. So while Twitter is doing good work here, it also has a long way to go.
How many microseconds will it take the same people who just days ago were arguing that the government should have no say whatsoever in how private corporations run the internet to switch modes and complain about how a private corporation is running things on the internet?
Also illogical complaints about how banning British racists from twitter is somehow a violation of the “First Amendment” in 3…2…1…
Hate speech is not free speech. If you are so fucking stupid you can’t see that then you are beyond saving. These people are neo Nazis, and if you are too stupid to see how much good the Nazis ever gave to this world then you deserve a spot in hell with them
If we’re going to argue about free speech, we have to define what context we’re using that term in. Because if you’re talking about the Constitutionally protected right to be free from government sanction for speech, then you’re very wrong.
At least in this country, hate speech is free speech. The only restrictions we put on speech is when it leads to the direct incitement of violence. And that’s the way it should be. You should never hand power to the government that you wouldn’t trust your worst enemy to wield. Do you want Donald Trump deciding what is hate speech?
Now, all that said, this is not a free speech issue, at least in the legal sense. Twitter and Facebook are private companies who are not beholden to the First Amendment in any way. So they are absolutely within their rights to ban anyone who violates their terms of service. One could argue that they are violating the spirit of the concept of free speech by restricting the marketplace of ideas. But it would take a Nazi with some pretty big balls to say a private company HAS to allow them a platform.
“But it would take a Nazi with some pretty big balls to say a private company HAS to allow them a platform.”
One word: Trump.
I never remember Obama or pelosi supporting a movement that on it’s BASIS calls for the eradication of minority groups to maintain a cultural identity. Please refute me. If not maybe you should move to fucking myanmar
They forgot one Twitter account…
How many times must Donald Trump retweet white supremacists and neo-Nazis before action is taken against his account? During the campaign, there were several instanced where Trump RTed white supremacist accounts or memes.
Yeah that’s soo cool Trump is a bad man! We should decide for everybody what is racist!