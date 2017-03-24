Who's Spying On You

Twitter Is Mulling Over A Paid Subscription Version Of Its Tweetdeck Interface

#Social Media #Twitter
03.24.17 1 min ago

Getty Image

Twitter has been implementing a host of changes lately while cracking down on offensive trolls and making sure it’s not used as a platform for hate speech. But its latest decision to possibly launch a paid subscription version may prompt initial worries. However, and before people freak out and launch into a tweetstorm about having to pay to tweet, it should be noted that the subscription version will mostly cater to business professionals.

Like its social media brethren, Twitter has become wildly popular as a free platform, but it’s failed to find a steady revenue stream and turn a profit, despite 319 million people using it across the globe. To make a few extra bucks, Twitter is mulling the idea of a paid version of its Tweetdeck interface, targeted at journalists, marketers, and other business professionals. The premium Tweetdeck would help users streamline its service better and could possibly be ad free. Journalist Andrew Tavani snapped a picture of the new interface and said there’s a slew of new features:

Twitter spokesperson Brielle Villablanca said that this plan is only in the testing stages, and they’re gauging interest:

“We regularly conduct user research to gather feedback about people’s Twitter experience and to better inform our product investment decisions, and we’re exploring several ways to make Tweetdeck even more valuable for professionals.”

No word yet if the company ever plans to charge for its regular tweeting service, but all signs seem to be pointing to no. So, Donald Trump’s account is safe for now.

(Via Reuters)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Social Media#Twitter
TAGSSocial MediaTwitter
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 1 week ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP