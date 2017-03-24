Getty Image

Twitter has been implementing a host of changes lately while cracking down on offensive trolls and making sure it’s not used as a platform for hate speech. But its latest decision to possibly launch a paid subscription version may prompt initial worries. However, and before people freak out and launch into a tweetstorm about having to pay to tweet, it should be noted that the subscription version will mostly cater to business professionals.

Like its social media brethren, Twitter has become wildly popular as a free platform, but it’s failed to find a steady revenue stream and turn a profit, despite 319 million people using it across the globe. To make a few extra bucks, Twitter is mulling the idea of a paid version of its Tweetdeck interface, targeted at journalists, marketers, and other business professionals. The premium Tweetdeck would help users streamline its service better and could possibly be ad free. Journalist Andrew Tavani snapped a picture of the new interface and said there’s a slew of new features:

Scoop: Twitter is developing an 'advanced TweetDeck' that would be available for monthly subscription fee & feature a range of new features: pic.twitter.com/MlKw8xZlVS — Andrew Tavani (@andrewtavani) March 23, 2017

Twitter spokesperson Brielle Villablanca said that this plan is only in the testing stages, and they’re gauging interest:

“We regularly conduct user research to gather feedback about people’s Twitter experience and to better inform our product investment decisions, and we’re exploring several ways to make Tweetdeck even more valuable for professionals.”

No word yet if the company ever plans to charge for its regular tweeting service, but all signs seem to be pointing to no. So, Donald Trump’s account is safe for now.

